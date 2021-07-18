General

The parliamentary party meeting of the Nepali Congress has issued a whip to its lawmakers to vote in favour of trust motion for Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at today's meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR).

The meeting held at parliament building in New Baneshwor issued the whip to the NC lawmakers to vote for Prime Minister Deuba during the trust motion, according to whip Pushpa Bhushal.

The meeting also welcomed the Supreme Court verdict which reinstated the HoR, paving way to NC President Deuba to be new Prime Minister. Intellectuals, civil society and media persons who cooperated to this end were also thanked by the meeting.

Whip Bhushal also said the NC parliamentary party was confident that the current government would win the trust motion.

NC President and parliamentary party leader Deuba was appointed new Prime Minister in accordance with Article 76 (5) following the Supreme Court verdict.

Source: National News Agency Nepal