The Nepali Congress Parliamentary Party, Karnali Province Assembly, has recommended its two leaders to be appointed as ministers in the province government led by the CPN (Maoist Centre) with the support of the NC.

A meeting of the parliamentary party held on Saturday made the recommendation to the Chief Minister of the province, Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, to induct Province Assembly members Dinbandhu Shrestha and Yagya Bahadur BC as the ministers.

As per the recommendation, Shrestha will take charge of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resource Development and BC will lead the Ministry of Social Development in the Karnali Province.

With this appointment, the Cabinet will expand to an eight member one. The existing Cabinet includes the Chief Minister, three ministers from the Maoist Centre and three independent ministers.

Shrestha won elections from Jumla and BC from Surkhet, both under the Proportional Representative system. After the CPN (UML) withdrew its support to the province government, the NC stepped in and helped CM Shahi to get a vote of confidence.

The 35-member Karnali Province Assembly includes 16 members from the UML including the Speaker, 12 from the Maoist Centre, six from the NC and one from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party.

