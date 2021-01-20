Key Issues

Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba has urged one and all to join the protest programme that the party is organizing in all the 6,743 wards in the country. The event is being organized on Thursday in protest against the decision of the government to dissolve the House of Representatives.

Issuing a statement today, NC president Deuba has said urged all to participate in the ward level protest and make it successful. Prior to this, the party had organised similar protests in all the 165 federal electoral constituencies on December 28, in the provincial assembly constituencies on January 9 and in the municipalities on January 16.

Source: National News Agency Nepal