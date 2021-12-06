Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has congratulated the newly elected provincial presidents of the party.

Deuba congratulated and wished the newly elected chairpersons of six different provinces today, namely Bir Bahadur Balayer, Lalit Jung Shahi, Amar Singh Pun, Shukra Raj Sharma, Indra Baniya and Uddhav Thapa.They were elected the chairs of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki, Bagmati and Province no. 1 respectively.

The election for the leadership in province no. 2 is yet to be held.

Similarly, senior Congress leader Ram Chandra Poudel today issued a statement congratulating all those elected as president, office bearers and members from the recently concluded provincial convention under the 14th general convention. He also requested all to be active in the campaign to make politics dignified through the transformation of the Nepali Congress.

Source: National News Agency Nepal