Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba including top leaders of the five-party alliance will be addressing an election mass meeting in Pokhara today.

The mass meeting has been scheduled to be held at Amar Singh Chaur of Pokhara in view of the local level elections taking place on coming May 13.

CPN (Maoist) Center Chair and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chair and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal are also among those leaders addressing the event, according to NC Kaski President Kishore Dutta Baral.

Source: National News Agency Nepal