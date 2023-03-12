Key Issues, politics

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has approved the resignation tendered by party senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel.

NC President Deuba on Sunday approved the resignation from leader Paudel citing his dissociation from all responsibilities of the party as well as party's membership after his election to the post of the President on March 9.

Chief Secretary of the NC Party Office, Krishna Prasad Poudel, said the resignation would be effective from today itself.

Likewise, NC President Deuba has extended his best wishes to the President elect by expressing the belief that Paudel would be successful to maintain the dignity, prestige, responsibility of the presidential post in accordance with the letter and spirit of the Constitution of Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal