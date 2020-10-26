Key Issues

Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba has urged all the Nepali sisters and brothers to celebrate the festival remaining within their house and among the family members.

In a message of greetings and best wishes he gave on the occasion of the Bijaya Dashami festival today, he wished for the good health, happiness and prosperity of all the Nepalis at home and abroad. The leader of the main opposition party in parliament also urged the people to observe the health safety protocols while visiting temples and shrines.

Former Prime Minister Deuba said that the Bijaya Dashami festival has been making the unity in community, institutions, family and among the individuals further stronger and it should be made as such.

Source: National News Agency Nepal