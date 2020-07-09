General

Nepali Congress president SherBahadurDeuba has urged the government to mobilise rescue team in Bahrabise of Sindhupalchok district. Also a former Prime Minister, Deuba took to the social media, Twitter, calling on the government to immediately mobilise rescue team to the flood and landslide hit site at Bahrabise to prevent loss of life and property. He said that a big loss of life and property has taken place at Bahrabise due to the flood and landslide triggered by incessant rainfall.

He has also instructed the Nepali Congress workers and leaders in Sindhupalchok to also immediately mobilised in rescue works.

Flood and landslide occurred this morning at Bahrabise area has swept away about a dozen houses and two people are said to be missing in the disaster. Large scale damage has been caused in Bahrabise municipality due to the flooded rivulets around Bhotekoshi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal