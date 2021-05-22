Key Issues

Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba has called upon all the democratic forces to come together for the protection of the federal democratic republic and the Constitution.

The president of the main opposition party, through a press statement today, also expressed the commitment to fighting a political and legal battle for defending the federal democratic republic and the constitution.

The NC president objected to the reappointment of KP Sharma Oli to the post of Prime Minister again as he was clearly in minority after once failing to secure a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives and on another occasion had himself declared that he could not take the trust vote. He has argued that the Prime Minister could not claim for the post of Prime Minister again as per the provision and spirit of the Constitution.

Deuba has charged that the act of accepting such claim and assigning Oli the Prime Minister is unconstitutional. He also accused the President and the Prime Minister of attempting to decimate the Constitution of Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal