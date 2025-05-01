NC President Deuba Calls on Migrant Nepalis for Investment and Skill Utilization



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has urged migrant Nepalis to support the country’s economic prosperity by leveraging their skills learned abroad and investing capital in Nepal. Addressing an interaction on ‘Nepali Diasporas: Government’s Responsibility and Role of People’s Liaison Committees’ organized by the Overseas Nepali People’s Liaison Committee Coordination Department of the Nepali Congress at the party office in Sanepa, President Deuba emphasized the party’s efforts to create an environment in provincial bodies that align with the aspirations of migrant Nepalis and involve capable individuals.





According to National News Agency Nepal, President Deuba highlighted the importance of incorporating overseas Nepalis into the party’s general convention and Maha Samiti, with plans to ensure their representation in the central committee by amending the party’s statute if necessary. He underscored the vital role that the support and cooperation of migrant Nepalis play in strengthening the country’s democratic republic.





NC Vice President Dhan Raj Gurung expressed confidence that such interactions would facilitate problem-solving efforts. He noted the challenges faced by Nepalis abroad, including delays in general processes like visa renewal and labor permits, and advocated for establishing a facilitation desk at the party headquarters. Gurung encouraged participants to offer suggestions aimed at creating an investment-friendly environment in Nepal.





Former NC Vice-President Gopal Man Shrestha emphasized the party’s responsibility to advocate for Nepali migrant workers’ welfare in government and parliament, aiming to secure public support for the party. Former general-secretary Bimalendra Nidhi stressed the importance of continuous interactions to enhance the effectiveness of people’s liaison committees and to galvanize public opinion and economic growth in the federal democratic republic system.





Former general-secretary Krishna Prasad Sitaula emphasized the need for effective laws and policy-level arrangements benefiting migrant Nepalis. Department Chief Kiran Raj Poudel revealed that there are currently 37 people’s Liaison Committees in 20 foreign countries, with a goal to establish committees in over 40 countries.

