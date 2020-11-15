General

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed his deep sorrow over demise of party’ senior leader and Maha Samiti member Laxman Bahadur Neupane.

Neupane, who was also the secretary of the NC’s Executive Committee for Kailali district, breathed his last on Saturday during the treatment. He was suffering from cancer.

In a condolence message here today, Deuba reminisced the active contributions of Neupane to the democratic movements of the country and to the party and extended his tribute to the departed one.

Deuba, also former Prime Minister, extended his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family. Neupane is spouse of NC central member and Women Wing’s Chief Ishwori Neupane.

Deuba said that the NC had lost an honest politician with demise of Neupane.

Source: National News Agency Nepal