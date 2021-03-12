Human Rights

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Sushil Sharma.

Senior journalist Sharma passed away at Chabahil-based Om Hospital on Friday. He was 63.

Sharma’s journalism career spanned the Rising Nepal, Kathmandu Post, Spotlight and BBC Nepali service. He was also involved in the Nepal Forum of Environmental Journalists (NEFEJ).

In a condolence message issued here today, Deuba said the news of Sharma’s demise had saddened him very much. The former Prime Minister also lauded late Sharma for his notable contributions to the journalism sector.

“Sharma’s demise has incurred irreparable loss to the journalism sector. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family,” reads the message.

Source: National News Agency Nepal