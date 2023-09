Key Issues

Nepali Congress (NC) President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said he was aggrieved and shocked from the untimely demise of Constituent Assembly (CA) Chairperson and CPN-UML Vice-Chairperson Subas Nembang.

Taking to a tweet, President Deuba wished for the eternal peace of his soul and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal