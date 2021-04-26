Health & Safety

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has demanded with the incumbent government to make every possible effort to contain the spread of the second wave of Covid-19.

In a press statement issued here today, Deuba has urged the government to be serious towards keeping the morale of frontline health workers high and to put in place necessary healthcare services to treat the infected ones.

Furthermore, the demand of ICU service and ventilators have been surging with the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the country in the last few days and more and more people were severely down with the flu-like infection.

In the press statement, the former Prime Minister has also appealed to the general public to get inoculated at the earliest for he argued that vaccination was the safest way against the deadly infection.

According to him, the Covid-19 cases had surged rapidly among the youth and with the current health structures, the government may not be able to treat them properly. He hit out at the government and said that the vaccines against Covid-19 were running short in the country due to the cavalier attitude of the government.

He extended his gratitude to the neighbouring countries India and China for their in-kind support in Nepal’s fight against Covid-19. India had donated 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines which had given a huge respite to Nepal, the press statement said, adding that additional 800,000 doses of vaccination were provided by China.

Deuba said that we need huge doses of vaccination to cater to the need of the people and urged the government in Nepal to devise proper plans and make diplomatic effort to arrange more vaccination against the Coronavirus infection.

Furthermore, Deuba urged one and all to adhere to health safety protocol such as wearing safety gears (mask, gloves etc) and wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing to prevent the Coronavirus infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal