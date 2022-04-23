General

Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed grief over the demise of former lawmaker Bishnuraj Acharya.

Issuing a condolence note on behalf of President Deuba, chief secretary at party central office, Krishna Prasad Poudel, expressed deep grief over the demise of 74-year-old Acharya. "I’m saddened over Acharya's passing away. I pay tribute to the late one and extend condolences to the bereaved family members," he stated.

The late Acharya had been elected to the House of Representatives from Kapilvastu constituency-3 in 2048 and 2051BS elections. He breathed his last at his residence, at Budhanilakantha, Kathmadnu on Saturday morning.

The NC said it lost a senior leader of the party, who had contributed to strengthening of party organization and democratic movements.

He is survived by a spouse and three daughters.

Source: National News Agency Nepal