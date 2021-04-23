General

Nepali Congress (NC) President, Sher Bahadur Deuba, has extended sorrow over the demise of former President of NC's District Working Committee, Dolakha, and Mahasamiti (general council) member, Devi Prasad Neupane.

Neuapne died when a log crushed him at Tamakoshi rural municipality-3 on Thursday.

In a condolence message today, President Deuba wished for eternal peace of the departed soul and extended condolences to the bereaved family members, saying he was aggrieved by the passing away of Neupane.

Neupane had played an proactive role in the democratic movements of Nepal. The NC had lost a leading personality from Neupane's demise. He is survived by his spouse, two sons and five daughters. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal