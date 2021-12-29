Key Issues

Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed grief over the death of Solukhumbu Congress leader Nurbuwanda Sherpa. His son, Angelu Sherpa is NC central member.

Chief Secretary of the Nepali Congress Central Office Krishna Prasad Poudel has issued a condolence statement today stating that Prime Minister Deuba has expressed grief over the death of Sherpa who passed away on Monday evening. Paying heartfelt tributes to the late Sherpa, Prime Minister Deuba wished eternal peace to the departed soul and extended deep condolences to the bereaved family.

Late Sherpa, a resident of Soludhudhkund Municipality-3, had played an active role in the democratic movement of Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal