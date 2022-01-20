General

Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed sorrow over the demise of former president of Kathmandu chapter of Ex-Servicemen's Association, Leela Bahadur Thapa.

A condolence message issued by Chief Secretary of NC Central Office, Krishna Prasad Poudel, on the behalf of the NC President Deuba reads that PM Deuba expressed sorrow over the demise of senior politician of the party and President of the then Dhapasi VDC, Thapa.

Extending heartfelt tribute to the late Thapa, President Deuba wished for eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed condolences on the behalf of the party and his own towards the bereaved family members.

Resident of Tokha municipality-4, Thapa had played active role in building NC's organisation and country's democratic movement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal