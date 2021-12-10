General

Nepali Congress president and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has inaugurated the party's 14th general convention amidst a grand ceremony at Bhrikutimandap by launching the party's app called 'Nepali Congress'.

The NC has prepared the app with the mission of making the Nepali Congress techno-friendly and going digital. The app also incorporates all the activities of the party.

A book commemorating party leader the late Khum Bahadur Khadka was also launched in the inauguration session.

The NC's 14th general convention has begun with the theme – 'Motivation, Unity and Transformation'. The party president declared open the general convention in the presence of thousands of leaders and party cadres.

Party's central leaders including senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel, vice-presidents Bimalendra Nidhi and Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar, general secretary duo Shashank Koirala and Purna Bahadur Khadka are participating in the inauguration programme.

Top leaders of various political parties are also there to give their congratulatory statements. The representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress (I) of India are also present.

Four thousand and seven hundred representatives are attending the general convention that will run for three days from today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal