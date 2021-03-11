General

Nepali Congress (NC) president Sher Bahadur Deuba has offered sorrow over demise of former Vice President of the NC Gulmi, Laxman Singh Thapa.

Thapa died on Wednesday in his residence in Durbar Rural Municipality in Gulmi district. He was 72.

In a message of condolence, the former Prime Minister also expressed his condolence to the bereaved family while remembering contribution of late Thapa to building the party organisation and to the country's democratic movements.

The NC has lost an elder person of the party following demise of Thapa, said the NC. Thapa also served as founding central member of the Nepal Students Union, a student wing of the NC and founding president of the party affiliate Nepal Teachers Association, Gulmi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal