Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has stressed the need of reviewing the common agenda of education as guaranteed in the constitution. It is necessary to review education to resolve the related problems, he said while addressing an inaugural ceremony of the federal representatives of the Nepal Teachers' Association here Saturday.

Likewise, NC senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel said there is a need to form a new government led by the NC to resolve various problems facing the country.

On the occasion, former chairpersons of the Association, Keshab Bhattarai, Mohan Gyawali and Keshab Niraula, and president of the Nepal Trade Union, Pushkar Acharya, drew the attention of stakeholders to their failure to resolve problems in education.

The meeting that will run until Monday has been attended by around 700 school teachers across the country. Decisions taken by the assembly would be made public through a press conference on Tuesday, it has been informed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal