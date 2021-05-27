General

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has demanded that the government focus its attention to control coronavirus pandemic and treat COVID-19 patients well. He urged the government to introduce special economic package for general people, small entrepreneurs, relief to the workers.

Issuing a press statement on Thursday, President Deuba reminded that government was repeatedly made aware to be sensitive to control the spread of coronavirus and treat the infected ones well. "NC is working actively in the control of virus and treatment of the infected people," Deuba argued, claiming, "The efforts of NC alone however do not suffice while the government is at helm to control State resources and mechanism. The government leadership is all focused on sticking to power, thereby brushing aside people's need and plights."

He further blamed that government failed to ensure all citizens' access to hospital, and availability of vaccination, oxygen and ventilators which resulted in increasing infection and fatalities in the country. It is sheer inaction and indifference of government, the opposition party President accused the government, further asserting that it prohibitory order is made an excuse.

According to him, the government, in the name of restriction, people were harassed and hassled at border points. The supply of daily essentials should be regulated well, he stressed.

Free treatment of the infected people from low-income class is essential. Adequate ICU beds, oxygen and immediate supply of anti-COVID vaccines are utmost priority, he reminded. The people from remote areas must not be deprived of COVID-19 treatment.

Moreover, the NC President demanded fair investigation on the financial irregularities in purchase of health and safety materials and end the misuse of assistance provided by the friendly countries.

"The government is against letter and spirit of constitution. It is making important decision by avoiding parliamentary process. I warn the government not to take any decision that will have long term impact while the case on government is sub judice at court," NC President Deuba stressed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal