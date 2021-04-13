General

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has appealed to all Nepalis at home and abroad to celebrate the New Year by maintaining health safety precautions given the growing risks of COVID-19.

In a message issued here today, Deuba wished for health, happiness, peace and prosperity to all Nepalis and urged to maintain physical distancing, wear masks compulsorily, wash hand and use sanitizers. Furthermore, the former Prime Minister has expressed his concern over the growing cases of coronavirus infection among the Nepalis at home and abroad and the increasing number of fatalities.

He said the NC, as the major opposition party, had helped the government face the daunting challenge in Covid-19 response efforts in the first wave of pandemic. The country is witnessing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic with a new variant of coronavirus which is more contagious.

Source: National News Agency Nepal