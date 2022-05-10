General

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President has appealed to one and all to actively participate in the May 13 local level election, vote for Nepali Congress candidates and make them victorious.

In his appeal today, the NC President claimed that citizens got an opportunity to form a local government on their own following a long struggle for democracy under the NC leadership.

He called on eligible voters to exercise their franchise confidently in the local level elections meant for institutionalizing and consolidating federal democratic republic achieved by tremendous struggles and dedication. He went on to say that history made it clear that movements and campaigns either it be political, or socio-economic that ended with progressive results in the country were concluded under the NC leadership and the NC's decisive role was significant in every political movements and their success in the nation.

"The latest political developments in the country are sufficient to say that the protection of the Constitution that was promulgated by the Constituent Assembly with the direct people's participation was ensured under the NC leadership when the House was under the frequent siege of a totalitarian ruler who imprudently dissolved it time and again by stepping on the country's main law.

"The five-party political alliance was forged against the backdrop of such insolent move and we all are aware of the existing situation that demands the continuation of it," he said in the appeal.

Stating that the NC was dedicated to political and government stability, the NC President said the party had resolution for the commercialization and modernization of agriculture, promotion of tourism sector and hydropower production sectors, and also for investment in productive sector and the creation of jobs within the country.

The appeal reads, "The government formed under the leadership of NC for the protection of democracy and constitution fulfilled its commitment to provide vaccine against COVID-19 to general people within April 13, 2022.

'NC walks the talk'

He shared that the government has become successful to fulfill the desire of Kathmandu folks by distributing drinking water within May 14, 2022 from the Melamchi Drinking Water Project.

"The NC has proved that it fulfills what it says. It does not keep the voters under illusion of cheap popularity. Balanced foreign policy has increased trust and confidence in the international community. Doors of additional possibilities of international cooperation and investment are opened in infrastructure development with the passage of MCC from parliament. Remarkable activities are being done in favour of good-governance by discouraging the corruption", reads the appeal.

Expressing commitment that the NC would not make any compromise with anyone in order to make local-levels legally strong and prosperous, he clarified that non-political and undemocratic activities keeping the parliament hostage are its obstacles.

The NC President said, "NC is the heartbeat of general people. We do not talk more, but we work more. Capable local government: Prosperous Villages, cities is our main slogan. I appeal the voters to make NC candidates victorious by casting vote in the 'tree', the election symbol of the Nepali Congress."

Source: National News Agency Nepal