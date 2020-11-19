Key Issues

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed deep grief over the demise of senior cardiologist Dr Sunil Jha and Chairman of Nepal Burn Society, Dr Narayan Bahadur Thapa.

The two doctors passed away while undergoing treatment after being infected with coronavirus.

Issuing a condolence note on Thursday, NC President Deuba paid tribute to the departed doctors. He recollected the past days he had with the doctors and mentioned that their contribution to Nepali medical sector was unforgettable. President Deuba also expressed condolences to the family members of the deceased doctors.

He urged the government to pay special attention to safety of all health and medical workers involved in the treatment of both symptomatic and asymptomatic (Covid-19) people.

Moreover, President Deuba also expressed grief over the deaths of nine Nepalis in the fire occurred in a hotel of Hong Kong on November 15. He also wished the speedy recovery to those injured in the accident. The President also paid tribute to the departed soul and extended condolences to the bereaved family members and Nepali diaspora in Hong Kong.

Source: National News Agency Nepal