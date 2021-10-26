General

Nepali Congress (NC) President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has urged the central election committee of the party to move towards holding the much-awaited 14th national convention of the NC within mid-December this year.

The NC was scheduled to hold its 14th national convention from November 25-29 this year.

At the meeting with the Committee’s office-bearers at Prime Minister’s official residence at Baluwatar on Tuesday, Deuba viewed that committee would consider few days of change in the date of the national convention but it should conduct the convention within mid-December, committee coordinator Mahadev Prasad Yadav quoted Deuba as saying.

The local level conventions could not be held on stipulated time owning to various reasons which affected the national convention’s schedule due to which there could be slight change in the original schedule.

There are 13 districts where the ward level convention could not be held yet. When asked when to conduct the ward level convention on those districts, Deuba said that the Committee had the rights to determine and revise the date of the conventions at all levels, committee coordinator Yadav added.

Present in the meeting were senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel, vice-presidents Bimalendra Nidhi and Bijaya Kumar Gachchhadar, leader Krishna Prasad Situala and deputy general-secretary Dr Prakash Man Singh.

NC has already conducted district convention in 13 mountainous districts and municipality level convention in 47 districts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal