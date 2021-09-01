General

Nepali Congress Mahottari President Mahendra Kumar Roy has donated 14-kattha land for the construction of its party office building in Aurahi Municipality. NC Municipality President Sunil Kumar Yadav informed that leader Roy transferred ownership of the land, located on the road section from Aurahi-8 Timkiya to Shreepur, to the municipal committee of the party on Tuesday. According to Yadav, the land is worth amounting to Rs 10 million. “We were searching land for the party office building construction”, he said, adding, “The donation of spacious land has opened up a way for initiating the construction”. District President Roy said he donated the land after knowing that the office building was not being constructed due to unavailability of land in the area of his residence. “I am the resident of the municipality area. I donated when I knew the office building of high public importance was not being constructed in lack of land”. He further noted, “I consulted with my family members and donated the land to the party. No one is immortal and no one would take the property with him or her at the end of life. The feeling motivated me for donation”. Municipal President Yadav assured initiating the construction of the building without any delay

Source: National News Agency Nepal