Nepali Congress candidates for both the Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of Tamankhola Rural Municipality of Baglung district have been elected to the posts.

Joklal Budha was elected the Chairperson collecting 2,707 votes while Hira Kumari Chhantyal was elected to Vice Chairperson collecting 2,719 votes.

Both of them were outside the electoral alliance. It is the second stint of Joklal Budha.

The ruling five parties had fielded their candidates for the local level forgin electoral alliance, but Budha and Chhantyal had objected to the electoral alliance, fielding themselves as chairperson and vice chairpersons respectively.

Nearest rival of Budha, Dev Bahadur Pun representing the CPN Maoist Centre from electoral alliance got only 1,995 votes. Similarly, Nishu Rasaili, nearest rival of Chhantyal was behind 810 votes, thereby losing the vice chairperson post.

Source: National News Agency Nepal