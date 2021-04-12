Key Issues, politics

Senior leader of the Nepali Congress (NC) Ramchandra Poudel has been bereaved of his brother Gobinda Raj Poudel. Gobinda Raj passed away on Monday at his residence at Ratnanagar in Chitwan district. He was 75.

No sooner Poudel was broken the news about the demise of his brother, he reached Chitwan. The senior leader was attending a programme organized in Tanahun district on the occasion of the 29th establishment of Byas Municipality when he heard of the sad news.

Shortly, he took to a social networking site and expressed his grief over demise of his brother Gobinda Raj. "I feel I am left alone after my brother's passing away. He (Gobinda Raj) was like my friend, with whom I used to share everything. He helped me during my political career," he reminisced.

Meanwhile, the NC, Tanahun has also expressed its grief over death of Gobinda Raj. Offering its condolence to the deceased one, party district president Baikuntha Neupane said that the party and the society has faced an irreparable loss from his demise.

Gobinda Raj is survived by his wife Bandana, son Anil and daughters Shanta Humagain and Kanta Humagain.

Source: National News Agency Nepal