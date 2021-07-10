General

Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader Ramchandra Poudel has enquired about ongoing works of the party’s active membership probe committee by reaching its office.

Committee spokesperson Pradeep Poudel informed that senior leader Poudel reached its office at Tilganga-based Nepal-India Friendship Dharmashala and lauded the committee’s round the clock works to settle the pertinent issue.

Leader Poudel had directed the committee to finalize the contentious issues of active membership so as to timely conduct the general convention of the party in the stipulated time. The committee has so far finalized the works related to active membership of 107 electoral constituencies and the issue of other districts would be sorted out soon, youth leader Poudel added.

NC has set to submit the list of active members with the party president to the central election committee by July 14. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal