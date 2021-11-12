General

Nepali Congress (NC) leaders have stressed the need to systematically resolve remaining disputes related to active membership of the party in a prompt manner.

A meeting of the central office-bearers and members of the senior leader Ramchandra Poudel-led group of the NC today shed light on the dispute resolution while reviewing the preparation of the party’s upcoming 14th general convention.

The leaders have drawn the attention of the party leadership towards holding the convention under the general convention in an impartial manner, shared NC central member Arjun Narsingh KC, who attended the meeting.

He further noted that the leaders agreed to take special initiative to resolve the disputes surfaced in the issue of active membership in some districts and Janasamparka Samiti.

Also on the occasion, the leaders attending today’s meeting stressed the need to present a single candidate from their group for the party presidency.

Senior leader Poudel along with general secretary Dr Shashanka Koirala, central members, KC, Dr Ramsharan Mahat, Dr Shekhar Koirala, Dr Chandra Bhandari, Dhanraj Gurung, Gagan Thapa, Kamala Panta and Sarita Prasain, among others attended the meeting. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal