The Nepali Congress has oriented its parliamentarians on the Bill to Amend the Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act-2071 BS.

At the office of the NC parliamentary party's office in Singha Durbar on Tuesday, experts on transitional justice oriented NC parliamentarians about the Bill, its objectives, rationale and its legal aspects among others.

Ramesh Lekhak, Chief Whip of NC, shared that an intense discussion and interaction was held on the Bill presented in the parliament in spirit of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

During the interaction, all participants agreed that an enabling environment be created where transitional justice related issues are sorted out at the earliest and the victims get justice and reparation thereby leading to reconciliation in the society, said Lekhak.

"Whatever the cases during the armed conflict, those should be appropriately concluded logically," the participants agreed.

Experts shed light on the undertakings of the Commissions formed to deal with transitional justice related matters and need of the amendment on the TRC related Act and international concerns about the legal aspects of the Act.

Experts imparting information on the Bill were former minister Dr Minendra Rijal, former constituent assembly member and senior advocate Radheshyam Adhikari, former Chairperson of Truth and Reconciliation Commission Ganesh Dutta Bhatta and former member of the Commission for Investigation on the Enforced Disappeared Persons Gangadhar Adhikari, among others.

They recommended that parliamentarians should submit amendment at personal level or in a group rather than on the behalf of political party.

A proposal seeking consideration on the Bill was approved in the House of Representatives on last Sunday.

Since 72 hours was provided to submit amendments on the Bill, so far parliamentarian Chitra Bahadur KC, Gokul Banskota, Raghuji Panta and Maina Karki have registered amendments.

