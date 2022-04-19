General

In view of the local level election, the Nepali Congress established a 'province desk' under the coordination of General Secretary Bishwo Prakash Sharma.

Party President Sher Bahadur Deuba established the province desk at party central office upon the recommendation of the meeting of local level central election mobilization committee coordinated by Deputy President Purna Bahadur Khadka.

Under General Secretary Sharma's coordination, the Joint General Secretaries will look after each province matters relating to the election.

As per the decision, Joint General Secretary Jiban Pariyar is to coordinate with Province-1, Joint General Secretary Bhishma Raj Angdambe to coordinate with Madhes Province, Joint General Secretary Pharmullah Mansoor to coordinate with Bagmati Province, Joint General Secretary Mahalaxmi Upadhyay 'Dina' to coordinate with Gandaki Province, Joint General Secretary Mahendra Yadav to coordinate with Lumbini Province, Joint General Secretary Mahendra Pande to coordinate with Karnali Province, and Joint General Secretary Kishor Singh Rathaur to coordinate with Sudurpaschim Province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal