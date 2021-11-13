General

Senior leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Poudel has said the NC should be made a trustworthy party for all people. NC should also recognize the role of people's trust and credit, he added.

Senior leader Poudel said it during a condolence gathering organized on the 22nd day of passing away of Mira Adhikari, member of Sindhupalchowk district committee of NC and vice-chair of Indrawati Rural Municipality, on Saturday. On the occasion, Poudel further said he was confident that the coming 14th general convention of the party would elect able leadership.

According to him, time has come for transforming country. He remembered the late Adhikari as a development lover, advocate of good governance, and stalwart of democracy.

Also remembering the late leader Adhikari were NC leaders including Itaman Tamang, Bansalal Tamang and Bikas Lama.

Source: National News Agency Nepal