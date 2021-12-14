General

Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the party should have stronger presence to consolidate democracy. NC President Deuba said it during a tea reception senior leader Ramchandra Poudel organized in honour of district presidents, regional presidents, and general convention representatives arrived here to attend the 14th general convention of the party.

"Active role of leaders and cadres is imperative to strengthen NC," he reiterated, adding that victory and defeat are common in election, but everyone's attention and engagement should be on building party. The culture of respect and honour in the party should be continued, according to him.

Moreover, Prime Minister Deuba reminded that he and senior leader Ramchandra Poudel had waged struggle including prison life. He felt himself lucky to attend the tea reception organized by such towering leader.

On the occasion, senior leader Poudel viewed he would continue struggle against wrong trend in the party. "I'm always ready to deliver stability, development and discipline in the country. Although I did not file my candidacy in the party general convention, I have not detached myself from politics," he reminded.

Poudel further viewed he was not budged from devotion in the party and urged all leaders to use individual discretion while voting. He underscored the need for unity, disciple and expansion of strengthened organization to cope with challenges the party faces in the coming three elections.

On the occasion, another contender of the party president in the general convention Dr Shekhar Koirala also stressed importance of role from all to strengthen party because the present voting is the internal competition in the party. "Both the president and senior leader in the party deserve respect and honour," he said, urging the voters to choose leadership based on their personal judgment.

After no presidential candidate in the party secured 50 percent of voting, second round of election for the post is being held after a while.

Source: National News Agency Nepal