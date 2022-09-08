General

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Dr Shekhar Koirala said the party should not accept less than 100 seats in the first-past-the-post election to the members of House of Representatives (HoR).

Briefly talking to journalists at Janakpurdham Airport on Wednesday, he said NC should put all-out efforts in the ongoing negotiation within the ruling alliance to secure 100 seats.

NC should bring other parties of the ruling coalition into confidence to secure the position, he added.

Sharing that agreement was yet to be reached within the coalition, he said discussion would be held on seat sharing of province assembly once the HoR deal was finalized within the coalition. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal