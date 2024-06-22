NC should not go in govt until next election: general-secretary Thapa

Kathmandu: Nepali Congress (NC) general-secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa has viewed that the NC should not go to the government until next election.

Inaugurating the ‘Second Province Assembly Regional Conference, 2081’, organized by the NC Kathmandu Constituency 6 (1) here today, he stressed that the NC should play effective role from opposition front.

“There needs cordial relations within the party besides clarity and commitment. By fully implementing the idea, we can lead the party to a situation towards forming a single majority government with 40 percent votes is formed”, he claimed.

The general-secretary further shared that wider discussion would be held in the Mahasamiti meeting of the party within coming mid-July to chart out future strategies. He also underlined the need to change the existing process to select party’s candidates in elections.

“NC’s active members should be provided the right to vote to nominate candidates for elections”, he noted.

Thapa further said groupism and factional feud should

be ended within the party to ensure its win with single majority.

He urged the NC-led governments in 332 local level units to work for the welfare and wellbeing of the people. “NC is in opposition in the centre and we should maintain the position. It is the NC responsibility to correct the government from opposition front”.

NC general-secretary Thapa batted for making amendments to some provisions of the Constitution before the next election

“The provinces are being run through court’s verdicts. Number of ministers in federal and provincial governments should be reduced. We should take future strides by amending the Constitution”, he added.

Thapa stressed the need to bring programme to connect leaders and cadres with the citizens.

Also speaking on the occasion, NC central member Pradeep Poudel said the party organization across the country would go robust when organizational base in Kathmandu remained strong. He argued that NC should stand strong against corruption and work to establish people’s agenda.

A

notehr central member Pratima Gautam stressed the need to make NC as a dynamic political force capable of providing effective leadership to the country.

Likewise, NC Kathmandu President Sabuj Baniya accused the leaders of making Kathmandu a lab for securing their positions. “NC’s organization base has turned weak in Kathmandu while forging alliance with other parties for their personal victory”.

Several NC leaders expressed their views at the programme presided over by NC Kathmandu Constituency 6 (1) President Khyam Raj Tiwari.

Source: National News Agency RSS