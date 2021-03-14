Key Issues, politics

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday said that the NC should bear the responsibility to give an outlet to the country from the political chaos.

Inaugurating a sports championship organized in memory of leader Khum Bahadur Khadka in Bara, the former prime minister called on all the political parties to move ahead by joining hands together.

Debua was of the view that future of the democratic parties depends on the strength of democracy.

On the occasion, President Deuba said that only NC can lead the country towards prosperity by meeting the aspirations of all.

Source: National News Agency Nepal