General Secretary of the Nepali Congress, Dr Shashank Koirala, has said that there was no alternative to NC to stand together in coming election.

At a programme organised by NC Ratnanagar Municipal Committee at Ratnanagar on Sunday, leader Koirala opined that time has come for NC leaders and cadres to be honest.

He added, "The NC will lead everywhere if the party's leaders and cadres will be honest from their respective position."

"Problem has now surfaced due to groupism in the party", he argued.

On a different note, the NC General Secretary shared that it is the time for NC to form NC-led government and focus on youth-targeted programme as Nepal is the agricultural country.

Similarly, NC Chitwan President, Jit Narayan Shrestha, said that all should stand together in order to make the party strong.

Source: National News Agency Nepal