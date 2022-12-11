General

The Nepali Congress (NC) has submitted the name list of selected members of the House of Representatives (HoR) under the proportional representation (PR) system. The party has won 32 seats under the PR system in the recently concluded elections to the HoR.

The name list of the selected HoR members includes 29 females, and three males. Domination by female HoR members in the list means to ensure at least 33 percent representation of female in the federal parliament.

Under the first-past-the-post system, the NC won 57 HoR seats–only one seat won by a woman–out of the total 165 seats. The male HoR members picked under the PR are party assistant general secretary Jiban Pariyar, spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat and Bimalendra Nidhi.

Female HoR members selected under the PR include Ambika Basnet, Sarita Prasain, Arzoo Rana Deuba, Ishwori Neupane, Pratima Gautam, Manju Khand, Rama Koirala Paudel, Kantika Sejuwal, Maina Rawal Karki, Saraswati Bajimaya, Lila Devi Bokhim (Limbu), Sita Kumari Rana, Sushila Thing, Sapana Rajbhandari, Maya Rai, Kusum Thapamagar, Manorama Sherchan, Nagina Yadav, Mukta Kumari Yadav, Chanda Chaudhary, Sangita Mandal, Ninu Kumari Karna, Shanti BK, Rupa BK, Sita Mijar, Aasha BK, Kalpana Chaudhary, Bina Kumari Thanet and Jabeda Khatun Jaga

Source: National News Agency Nepal