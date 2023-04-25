Trading

Nepali Congress lawmakers have suggested to determine the priorities keeping education, health, employment, backward communities in centre in the budget of coming fiscal year.

During a meeting of the NC Parliamentary Party held today to solicit suggestion about the issues to be incorporated in the coming budget, they suggested Finance Minister and NC leader Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat to bring people-oriented budget.

Most of lawmakers had demanded to give continuity to Constituency Development Programme in the meeting held on Monday and Tuesday.

On the occasion, NC President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said budget of coming fiscal year should be formulated keeping the people's necessity in centre. He also asked lawmakers to give suggestions about the issues to be incorporated in the budget.

Similarly, Finance Minister Mahat opined that the budget of next fiscal year would be prepared addressing current economic condition of the country, said Chief Whip of NC in National Assembly, Anita Devkota.

Responding to queries, Minister Mahat expressed commitment to bring people-oriented budget. He added that it would be formulated felicitating employment, education, health, infrastructure, and market expansion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal