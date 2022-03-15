General

Nepali Congress leader Prakash Man Singh has said the NC would take decision on electoral alliance after learning people's views on it. Electoral alliance could be formed based on the suggestions of the people, he reiterated.

Leader Singh said it during a programme organized at Minbhawan as part of the month-long door-to-door election campaign on Monday. "NC is now at people's doorstep, what they suggest counts much for electoral decision," he viewed.

According to him, forging alliance is not NC's will but compulsion. It was formed for protecting constitution, he reminded, adding that impeachment was filed against Chief Justice as the people did not get justice in a convenient manner.

Similarly, leader Singh argued that false information was being spread by different political parties about the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact. So, convincing people with facts on MCC is essential, he underscored.

Source: National News Agency Nepal