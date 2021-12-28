General

The Nepali Congress has decided to hold the party conventions in the remaining 16 districts by January 11.

The meeting of the central election committee of the NC took the decision that the 16 districts which failed to hold the conventions in time would now hold the district convention by January 11, according to election committee coordinator and senior advocate, Gopal Krishna Ghimire.

The districts waiting for the convention as part of the 14th general convention of the party are Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Bara, Parsa, Sindhuli, Makwanpur, Sindhupalchowk, Chitwan, Banke, Kailali, Accham and Nawalpur.

The NC has already conducted the province conventions and the central general convention.

Source: National News Agency Nepal