Nepali Congress (NC), in the changing political scenario, has decided to chart out its next course of action keeping constitution, democracy and people in the centre.

The meeting of the NC’s office-bearers and former office-bearers convened at NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba’s personal residence at Budhanilakhantha on Thursday concluded that it would patiently decide on its future action taking into account the expectations of the public.

The meeting dwelt on wide range of latest political development from constitutional, political and other angles, informed NC spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma.

Sharma said that all the former and current office-bearers had univocally reached to a decision not to hasten while taking any decisions. When asked how NC would present itself in the House of Representatives meeting on March 8, the Spokesperson answered that they would collect the suggestions from the parliamentarians in the NC parliamentarian party’s meeting.

The meeting was attended by NC President Deuba, senior leader Ramchandra Poudel, NC Vice-President Bijaya Kumar Gachchadar, NC General-Secretary Dr Shashank Koirala, leaders Prakashman Singh, Krishna Prasad Situala, Arjun Narshing KC, Dr Ram Sharan Mahat and Spokesperson Sharma among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal