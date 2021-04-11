Key Issues, politics

The Nepali Congress (NC) is preparing to extend the deadline given to submit the details of the party's active members in regard to the upcoming 14th general convention.

Prior to this, the NC had repeatedly extended the deadlines for the district working committees to furnish the details of new active members and lists of the renewed members at the party central office.

As per the existing timeline, the party has asked the district committees to submit the updated lists by Monday (April 12).

Secretary at NC Central Office Keshav Rijal said that a total of 530,000 party members' details have been updated by Sunday evening. In the updated list, details of the active members of party's liaison committees from abroad have not been included.

A meeting of the party's office-bearers and former office-bearers held on Sunday is learnt to have discussed the idea of extending the deadline at least for 10 more days.

Likewise, the party has summoned its central committee meeting for Monday to hold discussions on upcoming general convention and contemporary political issues of the country.

Rijal said that they have set a target to increase the number of active members by two-fold in the upcoming 14th general convention. The number of active members in the 13th general convention was around 490,000.

The NC has made arrangement for all district working committees to upload the details of active members in party's website in order to make it systematic. As per the NC's regulations, active membership renewal fee is Rs 200 while new active membership application fee is Rs 300.

It has given the date for party's village, municipal and ward assembly for July 4, village-municipality assembly for July 6, Province Assembly Constituency convention for July 9, House of Representatives Constituency convention for July 11.

The NC is organising its 14th general convention from August 23-26 in Kathmandu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal