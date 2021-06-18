General

Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to conduct its 14th general convention in Kathmandu on coming September 1-4.

A meeting of the party central working committee held on Friday unanimously endorsed various proposals including amended calendar of the general convention presented by its general secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka.

According to the amended calendar, the party has decided to hold municipal ward convention on coming July 27, municipal convention on July 31, province assembly constituency convention August 4, House of Representatives (HoR) constituency convention on August 7, HoR having only constituency on August 10 and district convention having more than one constituency on August 17-18, party chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel shared.

Likewise, the party has set the deadline to prepare and submit the final list of new active members and renewed members by July 4 and present the list of active members with the signature of the President to the Central Election Committee by July 14. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal