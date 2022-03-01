General

The Nepali Congress has decided to hold the party election again in Kailali to elect district president as part of the 14th district convention. It was decided after all three contestants got less than 50 percent in the first round of election, according to election officer Tek Prasad Subedi.

As per the election result made public yesterday, Prakash Bahadur Bam garnered maximum votes, 1,169; another contender Narayan Datt Bhatt got 1,072 and Ram Bahadur Kalel received 197.

Now, there will be only two contenders, Bam and Bhatta.

Source: National News Agency Nepal