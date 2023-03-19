Key Issues

A meeting of the Central Work Execution Committee of the Nepali Congress has decided to join the government led by CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

The meeting took place at the Federal Parliament Building in New Baneshwor took a decision in this regard. According to party Spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, the party hopes that its participation in the government will contribute to the protection of the Constitution, strengthening of federal democratic republic and completion of the remaining works of the peace process, finding the path for country's holistic development and prosperity.

Contribution and competency will be the major guidelines for selecting ministers on the behalf of the party being based on the principles of inclusion and provincial balance, it is said.

The meeting also decided to direct the parliamentary party to back a vote of confidence to be tabled by Prime Minister Dahal in the House of Representatives (HoR) on March 20, tomorrow. Through its support to the government, the party expects to promote the existing political alliance and unity.

With the today's decision, the NC lawmakers will be taking seats allocated in a line of ruling bench in the HoR meeting today. The meeting also congratulated newly elected Vice President Ram Sahaya Yadav, wishing him a successful term.

It also congratulated the Nepali cricketers for their success in the CC World Cup League-2 to be qualified for the 2023 One-day Men's World Cup qualifiers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal