The Nepali Congress (NC), one of the major coalition partners, has endorsed candidacy of Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal's Upendra Yadav in upcoming by-election in Bara-2.

Yadav is contesting the April 23 by-election for member of the House of Representatives on behalf of the current ruling coalition.

The meeting of the central working committee of the NC on Sunday decided on the same, said Krishna Prasad Poudel, Chief Secretary of the NC Central Office.

The meeting chaired by party President Sher Bahadur Deuba decided that among the party's rebel candidates contesting in the elections before the three-tier elections in 2022 and those proposing them and seconding them, the active membership of those related to election held in Tanahu, Chitwan and Bara district will be continued.

During the meeting, General-Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma presented the proposal to endorse the NC Central Office Operation Guideline-2079 BS and NC Office Employees Regulation after incorporating the recommendations furnished on them and considering amendments. The meeting endorsed the proposal.

Congratulating Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Purna Bahadur Khadka, Minister for Finance Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Ramesh Rijal, and Minister for Urban Development Sita Gurung for assuming ministerial posts in the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' -led cabinet, the meeting extended best wishes to the newly appointed ministers for their successful tenure.

Furthermore, attendants in the meeting wished for speedy recovery of President Ramchandra Paudel who is currently admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital at Maharajgunj after complaining of health issue.

Present in the meetings were General-Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa, Deputy General-Secretaries Bhismaraj Angdumbe and Mahendra Yadav and Members Arjun Narsingh KC, Bala Bahadur KC, Jeep Tshiring Lama and special invitee Ramesh Lekhak.

Source: National News Agency Nepal