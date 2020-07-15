General

Nepali Congress leader Prakash Man Singh has said NC can lead the prosperity campaign to bring positive change in people’s life. At a programme organized to welcome new entrants to the party here today, leader Singh further claimed, “Only NC can ensure prosperity in the country with economic development.”

Also the former General Secretary of the party, Singh hoped that the forthcoming 14th general convention of the party would bring such leadership that can accelerate prosperity mission. The coming grand assembly of the party must change the leadership, he stressed.

Leader Singh accused the present government of failing to intensify the prosperity campaign. He wondered why the government could not work effectively on control and test of coronavirus.

He further blamed the government of indulging in corruption while purchasing health equipment from China at such sensitive time. Those involved in such wrongful act must be brought to book, Singh demanded.

Source: National News Agency Nepal